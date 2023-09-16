(CNN) — A police officer in Colorado who placed a handcuffed suspect into a police SUV that was then hit by a train, was sentenced to supervised probation and public service, her attorney said.

Fort Lupton officer Jordan Steinke will serve 30 months of supervised probation and 100 hours of public service, according to attorney Mallory A. Revel.

CNN’s Andy Rose contributed to this report.

