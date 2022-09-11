Colorado police officer killed while responding to a disturbance

Dillon Vakoff was killed September 11 while responding to a disturbance, police said.

 Arvada Police Department

An Arvada, Colorado, police officer was killed while responding to a disturbance early Sunday, Police Chief Link Strate said.

Dillon Michael Vakoff, 27, was "killed serving his community," Arvada police said.

