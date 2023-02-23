A suspect accused of killing five people in a shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs can stand trial, a judge ruled Thursday, determining prosecutors demonstrated in a preliminary hearing they had enough probable cause to proceed.

Anderson Lee Aldrich, charged with more than 300 counts in connection with the November 19 shooting at Club Q -- including charges of first-degree murder -- will be held in jail without bond while the case is pending, the judge also ruled.

