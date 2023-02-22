A suspect accused of killing five people in a shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, tried to blame the carnage on a patron who was subduing him, a police officer testified at a preliminary hearing on Wednesday.

Anderson Lee Aldrich is charged with more than 300 counts in connection with the November 19 shooting at Club Q, including charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, assault and bias-motivated crimes causing bodily injury.

