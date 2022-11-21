The man suspected in a mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado, is facing multiple murder and hate crime charges, court records show.
Anderson Aldrich is facing five counts of first degree murder and five counts of a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury, according to an online docket in El Paso County courts. Aldrich remains hospitalized following injuries sustained during the incident, and charges have not been formally filed, the Colorado Springs police chief told CNN on Monday.
What started as a joyous night of laughter and dancing devolved into a scene of terror when a gunman walked into an LGBTQ club and immediately opened fire.
"I looked up and saw the outline of a man holding a rifle at the entrance of the club -- probably about 15 feet from me," said Michael Anderson, who was bartending at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado, late Saturday night.
"I ducked behind the bar, and as I did, glass began to spew all around me."
Within seconds, his friend and bar supervisor Daniel Aston was fatally wounded.
Another four people were killed and 25 others were injured in a rampage that stirred memories of the 2016 Pulse massacre in Orlando, in which 49 people at that LGBTQ nightclub were killed.
Anderson said it took a moment for him to process the horror. When he did, he thought his life was over.
"There was a moment in time where I feared I was not going to make it out of that club alive. I have never prayed so sincerely and quickly in my life, as I was anticipating that outcome and afraid of that outcome," Anderson told CNN Monday.
"As I was praying ... the gunshots stopped."
Two heroic people managed to subdue the gunman, Anderson, preventing even greater tragedy.