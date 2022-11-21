The man suspected in a mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado, is facing multiple murder and hate crime charges, court records show.

Anderson Aldrich is facing five counts of first degree murder and five counts of a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury, according to an online docket in El Paso County courts. Aldrich remains hospitalized following injuries sustained during the incident, and charges have not been formally filed, the Colorado Springs police chief told CNN on Monday.

CNN's Amanda Watts, Chris Boyette, Hannah Sarisohn, Casey Tolan, Michelle Watson, Sam Fossum, Andy Rose, Eric Levenson and Amir Vera contributed to this report.

