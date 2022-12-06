Colorado Springs suspect formally charged with 305 counts in Club Q shooting

Anderson Lee Aldrich, accused of killing five people in a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, last month has been formally charged with 305 counts, and pictured, a memorial in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on November 29.

 Hyoung Chang/Denver Post/Getty Images

The suspected gunman accused of killing five people in a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, last month has been formally charged with 305 counts, including charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, assault and bias-motivated crimes causing bodily injury.

Anderson Lee Aldrich, wearing a bright yellow prison jumpsuit, appeared in court in person Tuesday, where Colorado's Fourth Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen announced the charges, which range between Class 1 and Class 5 felonies.

CNN's Jeremy Harlan and Rebekah Riess contributed to this report.

