After earlier announcing that Colorado would help asylum-seeking migrants leave the state for their intended destinations, Gov. Jared Polis said the state would not be sending additional buses of migrants to New York City and Chicago following "a very productive conversation" with the mayors of both cities, according to a press release from his office.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and New York City Mayor Eric Adams had previously warned in an open letter to Polis the drawbacks of such a plan, stating local governments were struggling to handle an ongoing influx of migrant arrivals.

