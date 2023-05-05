Colquitt County coroner identifies four dead from Thursday shooting spree

Amia Smith, 41, was fatally shot at a McDonald's in Moultrie on Thursday morning. The gunman, identified as Kentavious White, fatally shot himself at the restaurant.

 Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

MOULTRIE – Three victims in a series of Thursday shootings have been identified as well as the man identified as the gunman, who fatally shot himself at the McDonald’s where he had been an employee.

Kentavious White, 26, died at the 506 First Ave. S.E. restaurant of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Colquitt County Coroner Verlyn Brock said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags