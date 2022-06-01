Dougherty County District Health offices continue STD services during pandemic on smaller scale

Special Logo

 Special Logo

ALBANY — Effective July 1, the Colquitt County Health Department’s operating hours will change. The health department’s new operating hours will be Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Anyone with questions regarding this change may contact the health department at (229) 589-9464.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.