Colquitt County student selected for Student Advisory Council

Colquitt County High School student Case Miller was selected to serve on State Schools Superintendent Richard Woods' Student Advisory Council members. Miller is congratulated by Colquitt Principal Daniel Chappuis.
MOULTRIE -- State School Superintendent Richard Woods has selected 66 Georgia high-school students to serve on his 2021-2022 Student Advisory Council, including Case Miller, a Colquitt County High School senior.
Throughout the year, these students will meet with Woods to discuss the impact of state policies in the classroom.
“I applied to become a member of the Advisory Council to voice my opinions and my viewpoints from a rural school district,” Miller said. “I hope to learn from all the other students and gain a better understanding of school district policies and governance.”
Miller is the son of Carol and David Herndon. He is an active member of Peer Leadership at the high school and an avid tennis player.
“We are extremely proud to have representation for Colquitt County Schools on the advisory council,” Colquitt County High School Principal Daniel Chappuis said. “Case is an exemplary student, and we know he will shine a bright light on our school and district with his contributions to the council.”
“Year after year, my Student Advisory Council is an invaluable resource as I make decisions that impact students across the state,” Woods said. “Getting to know these students and seeking their feedback and perspectives allows all of us at the Georgia Department of Education to make the best possible policy choices.”
The council includes representation from all state regions: at least four students from every Regional Educational Service Agency district in Georgia were selected. Members were selected from a pool of more than 1,000 applicants who applied to serve on the council; this year, students in grades 10-12 were eligible to apply. Applications were reviewed and scored by a panel of GaDOE staff members, and students were chosen based on the strength of their essay answers, which focused on their ideas for public education.
Students must be enrolled in-person or virtually in a Georgia public high school (including charter schools) for the 2021-2022 school year to be eligible for the council.
