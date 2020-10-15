ALBANY -- Southwest Public Health District 8-2 has reported an increase in COVID-19 cases among students in Colquitt County public schools, with many students currently on a 14-day quarantine. The number of positive cases has resulted in another two-week postponement of high school football in the Moultrie community.
Parents are encouraged to have children tested to help curb the spread of the disease in the community, Dr. Charles Ruis, the Southwest Health District's health director, said, adding that getting tested is easy and the resulting positive and negative results are valid.
Appointments are available for COVID-19 testing dates scheduled for the Colquitt County Health Department for 8-11 a.m., Saturday and 1-3 p.m. Tuesday. For the community’s convenience, other testing dates and times are available in surrounding counties, and residents can register for testing in any county.
Ruis said that older people are being more cautious currently, and younger people tend to practice social distancing less often, a task that becomes even more challenging with in-person instruction in session.
“If we could get symptomatic people to stay at home, isolate properly, and consult with their physician, that would pay huge dividends," Ruis said. "Beyond that, wearing masks, hand-washing, and staying 6 feet apart can reduce the spread."
The health director said that individuals who are not showing symptoms can also infect others.
Those more vulnerable to contracting the disease need to exercise caution because the virus is still increasing in many of our communities right now, Ruis said.
“If those more vulnerable to the disease go out in public and get infected, they are more likely to experience a more serious case of the disease and are more susceptible to death than their younger, healthier counterparts,” he said
To register for COVID-19 testing by smartphone, tablet, or computer, visit www.covid19.dph.ga.gov. That option is available 24 hours a day. Follow the simple instructions to schedule an appointment, choosing a preferred location, date and time. In addition, the appointment hotline is still available Monday through Saturday at (229) 352-6567.
For more information about COVID-19, visit dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus or cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
