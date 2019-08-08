MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County Sheriff's Office said the investigation remains ongoing in the case of a toddler who is believed to have died from heat-related illness after being left in a vehicle earlier this week.
Sgt. Austin Cannon said a call came in at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday regarding a boy, about 20 months old, who had been left in a car at Tommy Meredith Road in Moultrie for about 30-40 minutes.
"(It was) due to what we believe to be heat exhaustion," Cannon said.
Cannon said the circumstances are still being actively investigated, the end result of which depends on the autopsy — which is standard practice for any death case involving someone under the age of 17.
"That has always been our practice," Cannon said.
Cannon said the investigation would determine what charges, if any, would be filed, and that updates will be provided as they become available.
Colquitt County Coroner Verlyn Brock confirmed the child's name as Damian Elias Leyva. The death notice on Damian identifies his parents as Yaniel and Maria Linda Leyva, and said that he died Tuesday at Colquitt Regional Medical Center.
Brock said he is awaiting autopsy results, but that he does not suspect foul play.
KidsAndCars.org said this is the first child to die in a hot car in Georgia this year and the 29th nationwide, and that Georgia ranks No. 5 in the nation in the number of these types of deaths. Last year was the worst year in history for child hot car deaths with a total of 53 children who died nationwide.
The Hot Cars Act is a federal bill that would require technology in all vehicles to help prevent such fatalities. KidsAndCars.org is advocating for the legislation.
"While education and awareness about hot car deaths is at an all-time high, so is the number of children that continue to die in hot cars," an email sent to the media by Tara LaMonte, associate director of KidsAndCars.org, said. "The technology exists to prevent these unthinkable tragedies. What are we waiting for?
"Hot car deaths continue to take place because nobody believes this could happen to them. Please help us raise awareness about these predictable and preventable tragedies."
A fact sheet from the website says the temperature inside a car can reach 125 degrees in minutes, with 80 percent of the increase happening in the first 10 minutes. Cracking the windows does not help slow the heating process or decrease the maximum temperature, and children have died from heatstroke in cars in temperatures as low as 60 degrees.
A child’s body overheats three to five times faster than an adult body. A change in daily routine, lack of sleep, stress, hormone changes, fatigue and simple distractions are some of the reasons children have been unknowingly left alone in vehicles. Rear‐facing car seats look the same whether there is a baby in it or not, and children, especially babies, often fall asleep in their rear‐facing child safety seats and become quiet.
KidsAndCars.org said the average number of U.S. child vehicular heat stroke deaths is 38 per year. Eighty‐eight percent of children who have died from vehicular heat stroke are age 3 and younger, and 54 percent of heat stroke deaths in vehicles involve children age 1 and younger.
In 56 percent of cases, the child has been unknowingly left in the vehicle, the website said. It also gives some recommendations for parents to prevent hot car deaths, which include:
— Making a habit of opening the back door every time the car is parked;
— Placing an item they cannot start their day without in the back seat;
— Asking child care providers to call right away if a child has not arrived as scheduled;
— Never leave car keys within reach of children;
— Teach children to honk the horn if they become stuck inside a car;
— Check all parts of a car for a missing child;
— Never leave children alone in or around cars;
— Use drive‐thru services and pay for gas at the pump when possible.