MOULTRIE -- Colquitt Regional is expanding vaccine appointments following an announcement made by Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday. The most recent update expanded the current criteria to include individuals ages 55 years or older and those who are 16 years or older who are considered high-risk.
The Georgia Department of Public Health outlined the criteria that qualifies those 16-plus to be those with certain medical conditions that increase their risk of severe illness from COVID-19. This includes obesity, asthma, cancer, COPD, diabetes, hypertension, cystic fibrosis, and pregnancy, among others.
Beginning Monday, Colquitt Regional will offer COVID-19 vaccines to the following groups:
· Adults ages 55 and over;
· Individuals ages 16 and over with disabilities;
· Individuals ages 16 and over with certain medical conditions that increase their risk of severe illness from COVID-19;
· Educators and staff (Pre-K, K-12, DECAL licensed or exempt child care programs);
· Adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their caregivers;
· Parents of children with complex medical conditions who are at high risk for COVID complications;
· Individuals ages 65 and older;
· Law enforcement;
· First responders;
· Health care employees;
· Residents and staff of long-term care facilities;
· Funeral home workers who come into direct contact with the deceased.
“I applaud the governor for the decision to expand the eligibility list of those wanting the vaccine,” Colquitt Regional President and CEO Jim Matney said. “We have an ample amount of Pfizer vaccines on hand for our community and are conducting drive-thru vaccine clinics each Friday. We have made the process for getting a vaccine very easy with our drive-thru. Patients remain in their car and are generally in and out within 30 minutes.”
For those who fit the criteria and want to set up an appointment, visit colquittregional.com/covid-19 or call the Colquitt Regional COVID-19 hotline at (229) 891-9380.
