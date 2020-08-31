MOULTRIE – Colquitt Regional Medical Center recently joined a premier group of organizations that have received Pathway to Excellence designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC).
The pathway designation is a global credential that highlights Colquitt Regional’s commitment to creating a healthy work environment where nurses feel empowered and valued.
“It is an honor to be one of the five hospitals in the state of Georgia and the only organization in south Georgia to receive this designation,” Colquitt Regional President and CEO Jim Matney said. “Our Pathway team and nurses have worked diligently towards this accreditation and we are proud for them to be recognized for their efforts.”
Officials at the hospital say Colquitt Regional’s nurses are an integral part of the health care team, with a voice in policy and practice. Pathway nurses are engaged, resulting in higher job satisfaction, reduced turnover, improved safety, and better patient outcomes.
Colquitt Regional began the journey to Pathway to Excellence designation in 2015 and initiated a yearlong application process in 2019.
There are several qualifications that are necessary to be designated as a pathway organization. The hospital must meet six practice standards that are essential to an ideal nursing practice environment. This includes shared decision-making, leadership, safety, quality, culture of well-being, and professional development.
A 300-page document was submitted to ANCC exemplifying the ways in which Colquitt Regional Medical center meets these standards. After the approval of the submitted document, ANCC surveyed 351 of our LPN, RN, and Advanced Practice Nurses to validate the information submitted in the document.
“We are thrilled that Colquitt Regional has achieved pathway designation status,” Vice President of Patient Services and CNO Dena Zinker said. “To receive this designation in the middle of a global pandemic is a testament to the culture we have built here at Colquitt Regional and the dedication and resiliency of our nurses. They never cease to amaze me with the work they carry out on a daily basis.”
As a pathway organization, Colquitt Regional leads the effort to enhance quality of care, patient and nursing safety, and the future of health care delivery.
The Pathway to Excellence status is a four-year designation that will expire in August 2024. One year prior to the expiration date, Colquitt Regional will begin the reapplication process.
“One of the reasons this achievement is so important is because there is a nationwide shortage of nurses,” Hospital Authority Chairman Maureen A. Yearta said. “This designation tells potential employees that Colquitt Regional values its nursing staff and is a great place to pursue a career in health care.”
For more information on Colquitt Regional's Pathway to Excellence designation, send inquiries to Colquitt Regional Education Services Director Chad Massey at cmassey@colquittregional.com.
For more information on the Pathway to Excellence recognition program, visit ANCC’s website at https://www.nursingworld.org/pathway.
Colquitt Regional is a 99-bed teaching hospital. With more than 100 providers, more than 35 specialties and 1,350 employees, Colquitt Regional is committed to providing exceptional health care that exceeds expectations for Colquitt County and the surrounding areas.
