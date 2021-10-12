MOULTRIE -- Colquitt Regional Medical Center recently announced it does not plan to continue including Healthcare Sharing Ministries plans in its coverage of services.
Effective Jan. 1, patients who utilize any type of member sharing plan will no longer be in-network when using services from Colquitt Regional and Sterling Physician Group.
This includes plans such as Christian Healthcare Ministries, Medi-Share, Liberty HealthShare, United Refuah HealthShare, MCS Medical Cost Sharing, Altrua Health Share, Freedom HealthShare, and Trinity HealthShare.
“Over the last few years, the hospital has found it difficult to receive timely reimbursement for services, which often results in patients having to pay out of pocket,” Colquitt Regional President and CEO Jim Matney said. “We have not made this decision lightly and regret to inform patients of this course of action.”
Patients with the above-mentioned plans will continue to be in-network until Dec. 31. Beginning Jan. 1, though, Colquitt Regional hospitals and physicians will still treat members of health care sharing plans, but members may have a higher out-of-pocket cost when using an out-of-network provider such as Colquitt Regional.
Patients who will be affected by this change in coverage or have questions are encouraged to contact Colquitt Regional Patient Financial Services at (229) 890-3438.
