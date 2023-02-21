Colquitt Regional Medical Center recently announced that it has been named a 2022 Human Experience Guardian of Excellence Award winner by Press Ganey, the global leader in health care experience solutions and services. Pictured are members of the Colquitt Regional medical staff.
MOULTRIE – Colquitt Regional Medical Center recently announced that it has been named a 2022 Human Experience Guardian of Excellence Award winner by Press Ganey, the global leader in health care experience solutions and services. This award is part of Press Ganey’s annual ranking of the top hospitals and health systems in the country, according to performance in patient experience.
As a winner of the Press Ganey HX Guardian of Excellence Award, Colquitt Regional is in the top 5% of health care providers in delivering patient experience in the last year. Press Ganey works with more than 41,000 health care facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality and experience of care.
“We received this particular recognition based on an evaluation of our physician engagement,” Colquitt Regional President and CEO Jim Matney said in a news release. “Our medical staff continues to grow and expand into additional services while maintaining industry-leading standards of care. Our physicians are second to none, and we are committed to ensuring that they have everything they need to be successful and provide patients with exceptional care.”
Colquitt Regional is one of 44 hospitals nationwide to receive this accolade. In addition to the Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award, Colquitt Regional received is 15th “A” Hospital Safety Grade in the fall of 2022.
“It’s an honor to lead such a capable and dedicated group of physicians,” Colquitt Regional Chief of Staff Dr. Andrew Cordista said. “This is a great community and an exceptional hospital. This award recognizes the camaraderie between physicians, administration, and hospital staff that leads to increased communication and ultimately better patient care and outcomes.”
Press Ganey also measures patient experiences by sending email, text and mailed surveys to patients after discharge from an inpatient hospital stay, an outpatient ambulatory surgery or a hospice admission. Colquitt Regional encourages patients to respond to the surveys.
“By putting their patients and work force first each and every day, Colquitt Regional is demonstrating their unwavering commitment to their employees and to the communities they serve,” Patrick T. Ryan, chairman and chief executive officer of Press Ganey, said. “The caregivers at Colquitt Regional have inspired us with the compassion, empathy and human connection they bring to the clinical health care setting. We are honored to partner with them as we celebrate their achievement.”