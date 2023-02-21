colquitt regional.jpg

Colquitt Regional Medical Center recently announced that it has been named a 2022 Human Experience Guardian of Excellence Award winner by Press Ganey, the global leader in health care experience solutions and services. Pictured are members of the Colquitt Regional medical staff.

 Special Photo: Colquitt Regional

MOULTRIE – Colquitt Regional Medical Center recently announced that it has been named a 2022 Human Experience Guardian of Excellence Award winner by Press Ganey, the global leader in health care experience solutions and services. This award is part of Press Ganey’s annual ranking of the top hospitals and health systems in the country, according to performance in patient experience.

As a winner of the Press Ganey HX Guardian of Excellence Award, Colquitt Regional is in the top 5% of health care providers in delivering patient experience in the last year. Press Ganey works with more than 41,000 health care facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality and experience of care.

