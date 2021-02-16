MOULTRIE – Colquitt Regional Medical Center recently received notification that it will receive the Tennessee Center for Performance Excellence 2020 Commitment Award. This award recognizes organizations that demonstrate serious commitment and implementation of performance improvement principles outlined in the Baldrige Framework for Excellence.
“The journey to this award started three years ago, and we are proud to be one of only six organizations nationwide to receive this status last year,” Colquitt Regional President and CEO Jim Matney said in a news release. “We are committed to being exceptional in every aspect: patient care, safety, workplace satisfaction, and everything in between. This award further confirms that, even during a global pandemic, we are still dedicated to bringing the best to our patients and community.”
The Baldrige Framework is implemented across industries of all sorts to help empower organizations to reach goals and improve results, along with becoming more competitive by aligning its plans, processes, decisions, people, actions and results.
“Over the past three years, our leadership team has intensely analyzed the hospital’s strategic plan and organizational structure,” Hospital Authority Chairman Maureen A. Yearta said. “In doing so, we are ensuring that the hospital is focused not only on delivering high-quality health care today, but we are also operating in a manner that ensures the long-term stability and growth of health care services in our region.”
Organizations that choose to apply for the TNCPE Commitment Award create a self-assessment that is analyzed by a team of organization examiners. The self-assessment is based on three key factors including the Criteria for Performance Excellence, a set of interrelated core values and concepts, and a scoring system that is utilized to gauge the organization’s maturity.
The Criteria for Performance Excellence is made up of a set of questions about seven critical aspects of managing and performing as an organization: leadership strategy, customers, work force, operations, results, and measurement, analysis, and knowledge management.
After analyzing the self-assessment, the examiners make a site visit to gain a thorough understanding of the organization and the team provides a detailed feedback report that identifies strengths and opportunities for improvement. A TNCPE panel of judges then determines which award level the organization will receive.
The 2020 TNCPE Commitment Award will be accepted by Colquitt Regional on March 25 as part of the virtual 2020 TNCPE Excellence Conference.
“TNCPE’s mission is to strengthen the economic and organizational health of states, communities and organizations, and one of the ways we do that is through the awards program,” TNCPE President Tamera Fields Parsons said. “Organizations being recognized this year have decided they want to be the best they can be for their customers, their work force, and for all their stakeholders. They have demonstrated a strong commitment to improvement and have chosen TNCPE and the Baldrige framework as their path to excellence, and I am proud to be associated with these organizations.”
