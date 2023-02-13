Colquitt man enters guilty plea on firearm charge in federal court

Robert Earhart Jr., 38, of Columbus has been charged by criminal complaint with one count of false personation of an officer or employee of the United States.

 File Photo

COLUMBUS – A federal criminal complaint charging a Columbus resident with impersonating a federal agent was unsealed today.

Robert Earhart Jr., 38, of Columbus, had his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Court Judge Stephen Hyles at the U.S. Courthouse in Columbus and was ordered detained by the court. Earhart is charged by criminal complaint with one count of false personation of an officer or employee of the United States. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of three years imprisonment to be followed by one year of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

Recommended for you

Tags