COLUMBUS – A convicted felon with a lengthy criminal history was sentenced to more than nine years in prison on a federal gun charge, U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia Charlie Peeler announced in a news release. U.S. District Judge Clay Land sentenced Arrington Culpepper, 34, of Columbus, to 115 months in prison, after Culpepper pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a stolen firearm. There is no parole in the federal system.
Culpepper was apprehended during a joint operation on Sept. 5, 2017, investigating a high crime area in Columbus known as “the horseshoe,” which is associated with criminal gang activity. Culpepper fled from agents on foot. During the course of the chase, Culpepper discarded what was later found to be a stolen .380 caliber pistol, a digital scale and a small amount of marijuana. Culpepper has been convicted of the following felony crimes punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year:
⦁ Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute: Muscogee County Superior Court, sentenced on July 6, 2006;
⦁ Possession of cocaine: Muscogee County Superior Court, Georgia, sentenced on Jan. 14, 2008;
⦁ Possession of firearm by convicted felon: Muscogee County Superior Court, sentenced on Oct. 4, 2013;
⦁ Possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute and felony fleeing or eluding law enforcement officer: Muscogee County Superior Court, sentenced on Sept. 25, 2015;
⦁ Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute: Muscogee County Superior Court, sentenced on April 25, 2016.
“Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies are united and focused on our shared goal to decrease criminal activity in the Columbus region,” Peeler said. “I want to commend the excellent work by the Columbus Police Department, the Georgia Department of Community Supervision and the FBI in this investigation and for their joint efforts protecting our communities.”
The case was investigated by the Columbus Police Department, the Department of Community Supervision, and the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Williams prosecuted the case for the government.
