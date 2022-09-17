Fitzgerald man handed federal court sentence, two found illegally in southwest Georgia

MACON – A federal grand jury seated in Macon has returned a four-count indictment charging a Columbus woman with helping a wanted person evade law enforcement and making false statements to authorities following the shooting at an FBI agent last month.

A federal indictment was returned charging Derijuana Porter, 20, of Columbus, with one count of possession of a stolen firearm for which she faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine; one count of misprision of a felony for which she faces a maximum sentence of three years in prison and a $250,000 fine; and two counts of false statement to a federal agency for which she faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each count.

