Combos Marathon, Street Festival 2023 expected to bring thousands to downtown Albany

A runner crosses the finish line during the SNICKERS Marathon in 2022. The running of the renamed Combos Marathon and Half Marathon starts at 7 a.m. Saturday, with the annual Downtown Street Festival beginning at noon at Veterans Park Amphitheater. 

 File Photo: Alan Maulldin

ALBANY – A big day in Albany starts Saturday at 7 a.m. with the firing of the starter’s gun for the 17th annual Combos Marathon and Half Marathon and continues with an afternoon of music, food and fun for all that will stretch into the night at the Downtown Street Festival.

The race, formerly the SNICKERS Marathon and Half Marathon, will feature runners from near and far.

Recommended for you

Tags