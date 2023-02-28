Combos Marathon, Street Festival 2023 expected to bring thousands to downtown Albany

ALBANY – A big day in Albany starts Saturday at 7 a.m. with the firing of the starter’s gun for the 17th annual Combos Marathon and Half Marathon and continues with an afternoon of music, food and fun for all that will stretch into the night at the Downtown Street Festival.
The race, formerly the SNICKERS Marathon and Half Marathon, will feature runners from near and far.
All of the activity will be focused along Front Street, which is the starting and finish line for the race and the site of the Street Festival at the Veterans Park Amphitheater. Portions of the street will be closed downtown for the festivities.
While some street lanes may be temporarily closed during the race, it won’t present any big traffic disruptions for motorists, said Rashelle Minix, race director and executive director of the Albany Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Albany Marathon Inc. announced its name change in September as part of a new initiative to elevate the locally made snack. Albany has been a manufacturing and distribution center for Combos since 1978.
“Albany Marathon Inc. has a great partnership with Mars Wrigley,” Minix said. “It only makes sense for our race to reflect a locally made product. We are excited about the new brand change. We have worked hard to use digital marketing to redirect runners toward the new Combos brand and promote Albany's marathon as the same great Boston-qualifying race.”
As of Tuesday morning, a few more than 900 participants had signed up for the running events, which is about the same as last year. About 10 runners with the Kyle Pease Foundation are on board to assist individuals with disabilities along the route.
And about 350 soldiers in Kuwait will be doing a shadow run in conjunction with the race for the second time in its history.
“One of the soldiers who’s from Albany reached out to me about doing a shadow run since he usually runs the race (in Albany),” Minix said. “They’ll have about 350 running. We sent medals and shirts for them to do a shadow run.
“In order to be more inclusive, we are giving discounts for the Kyle Pease Foundation.”
During the brief disruptions in traffic or time runners are passing through neighborhoods, the race director advised motorists and residents to just enjoy the passing of the athletes.
Any lanes closed will be immediately re-opened to traffic as soon as the last runner passes to minimize the disruptions.
“If they’re in your neighborhood, cheer them on,” she said. “Be patient while you’re driving through town. The race closes at 2 p.m. We don’t close any roads, just partial lanes.”
The Albany Marathon Inc. donates race proceeds to the Willson Hospice House every year. To date, the Marathon has donated more than a quarter-million dollars
The Street Festival kicks off at noon, with entertainers including the Riley Anderson Band, Bo Dean and the Poachers, the Thomas Merritt Band, a DJ and others taking the stage throughout the day. It is the second year the Flint River Entertainment Complex is spearheading the festival, with sponsorships from Albany Beverage Co., the Artesian Alliance, Flint Equipment Co. and the CVB.
“This is the second year we have done it, but the festival has been around for years, over a decade,” said Chantyrce Boone, director of marketing for the complex. “We just want to embrace the downtown Albany area and the stores and employees who are part of the downtown area.
Admission is free for children 5 and under and $5 for all others. Tickets are available at the Albany Civic Center box office and at https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/22005E45EE26D29E/
A large kid’s space will be available for the little ones, with the first 100 receiving a free T-shirt to decorate. There also will be a bounce house and other activities.
For the 21-and-older crowd, adult beverages will be on tap.
“There will be a signature drink for the event,” Boone said. “The hurricane will be our signature drink.
“We’re expecting a pretty good crowd. In the past we have had 2,500 people, 3,000 people coming through during the day. It’s a day of fun entertainment for the entire family.”
For security purposes, there will be a “clear-bag policy” in effect. All bags taken into the event must be a transparent, clear one and no larger than 12 inches tall by 12 inches long by six inches wide. Small clutch bags no larger than 6.5 inches wide by 4.5 inches tall also are allowed.
Recommended for you
Each decade and each year within them bear out their own unique weather events. Stacker consulted historical, climatologic, and other news sources to find the most notable weather events each year since the Great Depression. Click for more.Notable weather events from the year you were born