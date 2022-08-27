ALBANY — It was laughter for a good cause this week as the Southwest Georgia Council on Aging’s annual comedy night helped raise more than $30,000 for a program providing home-delivered meals to senior citizens.
The latest edition was the 15th in 16 years, with 2021 canceled due to COVID-19, and supports the home delivered meals program, which provides more than 150,000 hot, nutritious meals to food-insecure seniors in 14 counts across the region.
The organization brought Ty Barnett of “America’s Got Talent,” “Last Comic Standing” and the “Tonight” show fame to Albany, and the comic took time out to have a meet-and-greet with 30 students from the Boys & Girls Club of Albany.
“It started before I was even with the agency, with Kay Hind,” Izzie Sadler, SCOA’s executive director, said of the annual fundraiser. “There was a budget cut one year, and they thought they wanted to do an event. Obviously, (senior hunger) is not a fun subject. (But) because it was such a serious issue, they thought let’s do something fun.”
The 2020 State of Senior Hunger in America report indicates that there were 5.2 million senior citizens, or about 1 in 15, in the country who were food insecure, according to Feeding America, a nationwide network of food banks. The 6.8% of seniors affected was larger than in 2007, before the start of the Great Recession.
The annual comedy show is more than a fundraising event, however, as it also helps raise awareness.
“Senior hunger is not something that just happens to people in poverty,” Sadler said. “That’s just a misconception. It could be they can’t prepare their own meals or they can’t get out to buy food. Maybe they shouldn’t be using a stove.”
The number of meals served by the Southwest Georgia Council on Aging this year is on pace to be about 154,000, and the need seems to be growing.
Since the arrival of COVID-19 some seniors have been reluctant to go out, and part of the program’s outreach is asking people to be aware (of such seniors), Sadler said.
“Our population is aging,” she said. “The baby boomer population is getting older every year. We ask people to pay attention to your senior family members. Pay attention to your neighbors and friends.”
