ALBANY — It was laughter for a good cause this week as the Southwest Georgia Council on Aging’s annual comedy night helped raise more than $30,000 for a program providing home-delivered meals to senior citizens.

The latest edition was the 15th in 16 years, with 2021 canceled due to COVID-19, and supports the home delivered meals program, which provides more than 150,000 hot, nutritious meals to food-insecure seniors in 14 counts across the region.

