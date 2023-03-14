Comer says Treasury will allow Oversight Committee to review certain bank activity reports related to Biden family and business partners

House Oversight Chairman James Comer, seen here on February 7, in Washington. said in a statement the US Treasury Department will allow him to review certain bank activity reports related to members of the Biden family.

 Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post/Getty Images

House Oversight Chairman James Comer said in a statement Tuesday the US Treasury Department will allow him to review certain bank activity reports related to members of the Biden family and their business partners.

"After two months of dragging their feet, the Treasury Department is finally providing us with access to the suspicious activity reports for the Biden family and their associates' business transactions," Comer said in the statement.

