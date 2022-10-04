Comet-like debris trail spotted after spacecraft crashes into asteroid

The SOAR telescope image shows a comet-like trail of debris from Dimorphos after the collision.

 CTIO/NOIRLab/SOAR/NSF/AURA

At first glance, a new image captured by a telescope in Chile looks like a dazzling comet streaking across the night sky, followed by a long, glowing tail. Instead, it's the debris plume created when NASA's DART spacecraft crashed into the asteroid Dimorphos.

Two days after the intentional impact on September 26, a US team of astronomers observed the aftermath remotely using the 4.1-meter Southern Astrophysical Research Telescope, or SOAR, at the National Science Foundation NOIRLab's Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile.

