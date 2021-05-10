ALBANY -- Despite a tenure that included dealing with a worldwide pandemic, Albany State University's spring Class of 2021 received diplomas Saturday and Sunday to mark the end of at least the current phase of their educational endeavors. ASU media specialist Reginald Christian captured the commencement ceremonies and has a photo gallery from the events at AlbanyHerald.com.

