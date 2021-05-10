ALBANY -- Despite a tenure that included dealing with a worldwide pandemic, Albany State University's spring Class of 2021 received diplomas Saturday and Sunday to mark the end of at least the current phase of their educational endeavors. ASU media specialist Reginald Christian captured the commencement ceremonies and has a photo gallery from the events at AlbanyHerald.com.
featured
Commencing with commencement
- By Reginald Christian
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- By Dave Williams, Bureau Chief Capitol Beat News Service
- Updated
- 0
NYPD investigators think shooter in Times Square was targeting his brother, law enforcement sources say
- By Mark Morales, Brynn Gingras and Laura Ly, CNN
-
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Former Georgia Regent Dean Alford indicted in fraud scheme
- CARLTON FLETCHER: Marjorie Taylor Greene is nothing more than a seat-filler
- Harold N. Breeden
- Suspect in custody after Idaho middle school shooting that injured three
- Albany Fire Department losing qualified employees due to pay, staffing issues
- Chuck Mendenhall: The end of a legendary career
- ASU graduates honored during special ceremonies
- Most Wanted -- Albany Area Crime Stoppers
- Piedmont Healthcare to purchase four Georgia HCA hospitals
- Lemonade for Ka'Lani
Images
Videos
Collections
- ON THE MARKET: Albany home on Flint River features double boat dock, tankless water heater
- PHOTOS: Pets available for adoption this week at Moultrie Colquitt County Humane Society - May 5
- PHOTOS: Albany State University Dual Enrollment Graduates - Spring 2021
- PHOTOS: Albany State University Spring Health Sciences and Nursing Pinning Ceremony
- Highest-rated Class of 2021 football recruits from Georgia
- PHOTOS: Scenes from the Albany Area Chamber's 111th annual meeting, Part II
- Recipes from South Carolina
- PHOTOS: Albany State University College of Education PENning Ceremony
- Recipes from Alabama
- College majors that earn the most money
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.