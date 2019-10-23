Commissioners approve street resurfacing, zoning requests

ALBANY – A slide image, like a photo, can say a thousand words. And images presented on Tuesday to the Albany City Commission showed badly deteriorated roads with cracks and missing top surface.
Those defects aren’t just unattractive and inconvenient to motorists, they also lead to further damage to roadways, Albany Public Works Superintendent Don McCook told commissioners.
The board unanimously voted to approve $5.5 million for a third phase of street resurfacing aimed at addressing some of the city’s worst streets.
Funding for the projects will come from special-purpose local-option sales tax and Transportation-SPLOST taxes approved by voters and from state money.
When the 25 miles of roadway are resurfaced, it will reduce to 89 miles the amount of streets in the city-maintained 500 miles of road surface.
“In the initial survey, 172 miles of Albany’s streets were rated very poor,” according to the city’s Public Works department. “It is important to note that every dollar for street resurfacing covers more than just asphalt. Items such as curb-and-gutter repair, base repair, root intrusion, manhole adjustments, restriping, asphalt milling and other costs are included in each paving contract.”
City commissioners in March 2018 approved spending $17.5 million on resurfacing Phase 1, which allowed for repairing 26 miles of the city’s roughly 500 miles of streets. The contract was completed in the fall of 2018.
Phase 2, funded with a T-SPLOST tax approved by voters in March of this year, allowed resurfacing portions of all of 49 streets, covering 32 miles.
In other business at Tuesday’s meeting, the commission:
♦ Approved a request from the Catholic Diocese of Savannah to rezone property at 417 Edgewood Lane from R-1 single-family residential to a C-1 mixed-use commercial district designation at the site of St. Teresa’s School. The approval allows the school to replace a sign destroyed by Hurricane Michael last year with an illuminated sign. That type of sign is not allowed under residential zoning.
♦ Approved a zoning request from the Catholic Diocese as owner and Tim and Debbie Mazur as owners of the Bread House of Albany to rezone properties located at 506, 510 and 520 North Jefferson St., 312 and 314 W. Tift Ave., and 313 W. Residence Ave., that will allow for the operation of an indoor and special event facility.
♦ Authorized using $125,555 of T-SPLOST funds for railroad crossing improvements on Barkley Boulevard.
♦ Approved an alcohol license for beer and wine consumption for E&L Sports Bar, 2203 E. Broad Ave.