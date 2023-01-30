Doughjerty County Commissioner Victor Edwards, left, speaks with an audience member prior to Monday's commission work session. Edwards was named to the Finance Committee for 2023 and will replace Russell Gray.
ALBANY – The legality of county money being spent on a Black History Month concert was among the topics of a Monday Dougherty County Commission meeting during which Chairman Lorenzo Heard announced his committee appointments for 2023.
Frank Wilson, the former executive director of the Albany Civil Rights Institute, made the request for $1,000 for a Feb. 23 concern planned at the Albany Municipal Auditorium.
The concerts have been held in the past at Shiloh Baptist Church as a way of bringing together grade-school students from the community, and this year Lee County Schools are invited to attend.
“Funding will go to the Flint River Entertainment Complex for the auditorium and for sodas for the kids,” Wilson said.
The request amount represents about 20% of the projected budget for the program, and Wilson asked that the check be made out to the entertainment company that manages the auditorium and the Albany Civic Center.
The request raises the question of whether the board can make such a donation, Commissioner Gloria Gaines said.
“They should be told there are rules as to how public money can be spent,” she said. “We certainly should consider those rules as we are making a decision.”
Making a donation to a private or semi-private entity is prohibited, Commissioner Russell Gray said.
“The county has to get a return, some type of service or product for any funds paid out from the general fund,” he said.
Commissioners requested that County Attorney Alex Shalishali give a legal opinion prior to a vote later this month.
In 2022, the first year that Juneteenth – the celebration of the end of slavery in the former Confederate states – was a paid holiday for county workers, Wilson also made a request for funding for a celebration, which was turned down.
“With Juneteenth, it turned out we could directly allocate the money, so we had to do our own (event),” Gaines said.
At the end of the meeting Heard noted that he has made committee assignments for the year.
The appointments were:
Finance Committee: Clinton Johnson, chair, Victor Edwards and Ed Newsome;
Public Safety: Anthony Jones, chair, Gaines and Newsome;
Governmental Affairs: Gaines, chair, Johnson and Newsome;