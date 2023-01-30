Committee assignments for the Dougherty County Commission announced on Monday

Doughjerty County Commissioner Victor Edwards, left, speaks with an audience member prior to Monday's commission work session. Edwards was named to the Finance Committee for 2023 and will replace Russell Gray.

 Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY – The legality of county money being spent on a Black History Month concert was among the topics of a Monday Dougherty County Commission meeting during which Chairman Lorenzo Heard announced his committee appointments for 2023.

Frank Wilson, the former executive director of the Albany Civil Rights Institute, made the request for $1,000 for a Feb. 23 concern planned at the Albany Municipal Auditorium.

