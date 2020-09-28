ATLANTA — The Office of the Georgia Secretary of State has appointed a committee to conduct a nationwide search to find a new executive director for the Georgia Board of Nursing. The Secretary of State’s Professional Licensing Board’s Division provides administrative support to the board and to all of of Georgia’s licensed nurses.
“Georgia’s nurses are an indispensable part of Georgia’s health care system and serve as pillars of their communities,” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a news release. “Thanks to the hard work and dedication of Georgia’s more than 150,000 registered professional, licensed practical, and advanced practice nurses, Georgians can find quality care throughout the state.”
The search committee will be tasked with soliciting and reviewing potential candidates for the executive director position and presenting recommendations to Raffensperger. The committee is expected to conduct a thorough and extensive search to ensure the Georgia Board of Nursing has the administrative support it needs for the future.
The following individuals have been appointed to the search committee:
♦ Darrell Thompson – President, Georgia Board of Nursing;
♦ Richard Lamphier – President, Georgia Nurses Association;
♦ Jacqueline Herd – Executive Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer, Grady Health System;
♦ Jill Case-Wirth – Senior Vice President and Chief Nurse Executive, Wellstar Health System;
♦ Kelly Hulsey – Vice President, Patient Care Services, Chief Nursing Officer, Piedmont Hospital;
♦ Celia Covington – Chief Nursing Officer, Coliseum Northside Hospital;
♦ Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick;
♦ Rep. Jodi Lott;
♦ Candice Broce — member, Georgia Board of Nursing;
♦ La Trenda Tyler-Jones — Office of the Secretary of State, Professional Licensing Boards Division Director
♦ Jordan Fuchs — Deputy Secretary of State.
The Georgia Board of Nursing exists to protect, promote, and preserve the public health, safety, and welfare through legislative regulation and control of practical nursing and registered professional education and practice.
