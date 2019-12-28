ATLANTA -- Business Court Judge Walter Davis, a veteran litigator with more than 17 years of civil litigation experience handling complex business cases with Jones Day in Atlanta, will get some assistance in setting up Georgia’s new statewide Business Court. Eight members have just been appointed to a commission created to help the new court become operational. The Business Court, a new class of court, was established by constitutional amendment in 2018, and will begin hearing cases on Aug. 1.
All of the new Business Court Commission members were chosen because of their professional expertise and dedication to public service, according to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. Among the new Commission’s first tasks will be formulating the rules for the Business Court.
"This new Commission is vital to establishing a Business Court of the highest caliber to serve Georgia, and I look forward to working with this group of dedicated people to do so,” Davis said in a news release.
The lone southwest Georgia representative on the Business Court Commission is Joel Wooten of the Columbus-based Butler Wooten & Peak LLP law firm.
Joining Wootren on the commission are Jessica Perry Corley of Atlanta, William P. Horkan of Macon, Lester B. Johnson of Savannah, Usha Rodrigues of Athens, Steve Schuster of Marietta, Rocco Testani of Atlanta and Robert Watts of Atlanta.