Devastated communities across the South and Midwest were picking up the pieces and digging through debris Sunday after ferocious storms and tornadoes leveled neighborhoods and left at least 22 people dead.

A tornado outbreak that walloped the country on Friday brought more than 50 tornado reports in at least seven states, including Arkansas and Tennessee, where multiple deaths were reported. The tornadoes crushed homes and businesses, ripped roofs off buildings, splintered trees and sent vehicles flying.

CNN's Samantha Beech, Raja Razek, Andy Rose and Rebekah Riess contributed to this report.

Tags