Aid agencies in Bangladesh and Myanmar say they are bracing for disaster and have launched a massive emergency plan as a powerful cyclone barrels toward millions of vulnerable people.

Cyclone Mocha, which formed in the Bay of Bengal early Thursday, has rapidly intensified in the past 24 hours and is now the equivalent to a category 3 Atlantic hurricane, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center.

Recommended for you

CNN's Helen Regan contributed reporting.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags