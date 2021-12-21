Dougherty County Commissioners Clinton Johnson, left, and Gloria Gaines are expected to take part in a Black Men Engaged turkey and ham giveaway on Wednesday during which information about COVID-19 vaccines will be provided.
Dougherty County Commissioners Clinton Johnson, left, and Gloria Gaines are expected to take part in a Black Men Engaged turkey and ham giveaway on Wednesday during which information about COVID-19 vaccines will be provided.
ALBANY – A national organization is looking to make an impact during a holiday turkey and ham distribution and vaccine education program on Wednesday in its second event in Albany in less than a week.
Black Men Engaged will hold the giveaway from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Driskell Park, 1023 S. McKinley St. Officials with the group said it hopes to serve at least 250 families.
“We know that African-Americans are 2.6 times more likely to be hospitalized from COVID-19 and 1.9 times more likely to die from the virus,” Khalil Thompson, BME’s executive director, said during a Tuesday telephone interview. “As we approach 800,000 people who have died, getting the shot is crucially important. We are excited to be in the Albany community.”
The national nonprofit advocacy organization’s goal is to provide accurate information to the black community so individuals can make an informed decision about vaccines. BME became active in Atlanta earlier this year and announced its intentions to become involved in Albany last week.
“This is not an organization parachuting in, giving some funding and disappearing,” Thompson said. “We want to be here for a long time.”
BME has reached out to elected officials, including Dougherty County Commissioner Clinton Johnson, in the effort. In addition to Johnson and fellow Dougherty Commissioner Gloria Gaines, Albany City Commissioner Jon Howard, Dougherty County School Board member Velvet Poole, state Sen. Freddie Powell Sims and state Rep. Winfred Dukes are expected at Wednesday’s event.
Johnson said he is excited about helping spread the message and the organization’s outreach to Albany.
“Albany is a hub for so many things” in southwest Georgia, including transportation, which is among the barriers residents have to access services, he said.
Making sure people have access as well as opportunities is one of the main hurdles, said Ricardo Brown, Georgia state director of BME.
“The sole mission of the organization is to reach black men where they are,” Brown said. “First of all, I want to say I am thankful to Commissioner Johnson with his support for making sure the community is educated, not only with COVID-19 but in making sure they have the information they need in making the choice of whether to get vaccinated.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.