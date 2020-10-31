ALBANY -- Community Capital Bancshares Inc. has released its third-quarter 2020, year-over-year and year-to-date highlights. Some of the highlights include:
• Net Income increased 3.8% in 3Q '20 compared to 3Q '19 and 11.7% year-to-date, compared to the first nine months of 2019.
• Net Revenue grew 3.8% compared to 3Q '19 and 5.0% YTD, compared to the same period last year.
• Non-Interest Income for the quarter increased 5.2% compared to 3Q '19 and 4.2% YTD, compared to the same period in 2019, driven by higher revenue from mortgage originations.
• Average Loans increased 11.6% compared to 3Q '19 and 10.1% YTD, compared to the same period last year. The increases were primarily the result of the bank’s originating more than $27 million in Paycheck Protection Plan (PPP) loans.
• Average Deposits, which grew 26.3% compared to 3Q '19 and 16.8% YTD, compared to the same period in 2019, were bolstered by PPP loan proceeds being deposited.
• Average Non-Interest-Bearing Demand Deposits grew 50.0% compared to 3Q'19 and 43.5% YTD, compared to the same period of 2019, again fueled by PPP loan proceeds.
• Asset Quality remained strong with an Allowance for Losses on Loans and Leases (ALLL) of 1.26% as of Sept. 30. Reflecting the economic uncertainty that exists today, the bank provided $210,000 to the ALLL in 3Q '20, bringing the total provision in 2020 to $345,000. The ALLL is experiencing YTD net recoveries representing 0.02% of Total Loans.
• Diluted Earnings per Share for 3Q '20 improved 1.8% to $0.35 and 9.4% to $1.07 through Sept. 30.
• Fully Diluted Book Value per Share was $13.94 at quarter-end, up 9.3% from June 30. The third quarter of 2020 yielded continued growth in net income and earnings per share. The results were positively impacted by the accretion of loan origination fees from PPP loans made in the second quarter of 2020. The bank’s focus now turns from originating PPP loans to helping clients submit applications for forgiveness.
Average loans outstanding, including PPP loans, increased 11.6% over 3Q '19 and 10.1% YTD, compared to the first nine months of last year. Due to considerable uncertainty about future economic conditions, the bank provided $210,000 to the Allowance for Losses in the third quarter. The 3Q '20 provision brought the total year-to-date provision for loan losses to $345,000 and the Allowance for Losses on Loans and Leases to 1.26% of total loans, including PPP loans.
PPP loans are 100% guaranteed by the United States Small Business Administration, which makes their collection in full highly likely. The bank’s asset quality remained strong with Non-Performing Assets as a Percent of Total Assets standing at only 0.04%.
The addition of Net Income to bank capital resulted in a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 8.3%, which was down from the same quarter last year due entirely to the 14.6% increase in the size of the balance sheet resulting from the addition of the PPP loans and corresponding deposits. The Common Equity Tier 1 ratio improved to 11.7% and the Total Capital Ratio climbed to 12.9 %.
Earnings per Share for the third quarter and YTD 2020 were $0.35 and $1.07, respectively. The bank reported Fully Diluted Book Value per Share of $13.94 on Sept. 30.
The third quarter of 2020 was one of adjusting to operating in a COVID world. Mask-wearing and virtual meetings have become routine as the bank continues to safeguard its clients and associates. While the financial highlights are reassuring, bank officials say they remain circumspect as they wait for the pandemic to subside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.