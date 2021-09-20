The Georgia Department of Public Health and the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety are hosting a community car seat check in Americus Wednesday in conjunction with National Child Passenger Safety Week.
AMERICUS — The Georgia Department of Public Health and the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety are hosting a community car seat check in Americus Wednesday in conjunction with National Child Passenger Safety Week.
The car seat check will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the 1711 E. Lamar St. Wal-Mart.
During the event, technicians will not only demonstrate to parents and caregivers how to properly install and use car/booster seats, they will also help determine if the children present are in the right kind of seat for their age, height and weight. Georgia law requires a child to be restrained in a car or booster seat appropriate for their age and size until the age of 8.
CPS Week is dedicated to teaching parents and caregivers about the importance of correctly choosing, installing, and using car seats, booster seats, and seat belts because car crashes are still a leading cause of death for children.
On average, an estimated 374 children were injured nationwide in traffic crashes every day in 2019. A total of 608 child passengers were killed in traffic crashes in 2019 and 38 percent of those children were unrestrained.
Research shows properly-installed and utilized car seats can reduce the risk of fatal injury by 71 percent with infants and 54 percent with toddlers in passenger vehicles.
