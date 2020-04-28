ALBANY -- Although the number of new COVID-19 cases continues to decline, the community is “not there yet” in terms of returning to a new normal, officials said Tuesday.
Many restaurant owners and ministers in the community agree with that assessment and have agreed to delay the re-opening of businesses for on-premises dining and live church services.
“The reason is this; it doesn’t feel right rignt now,” Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas said during a Tuesday news conference. “We’re seeing the numbers go down. We’re seeing the number of people on ventilators go down.
“This is going to be a learning process, getting back to somewhere like we were before. We are not there yet.”
Gov. Brian Kemp allowed some businesses to re-open in recent days, including hair and nail salons, bowling alleys and tattoo parlors on April 24 and restaurant dining areas three days later.
However, Cohilas said, many in the business community are not yet comfortable with re-opening so soon.
Despite a decline in new COVID-19 cases, the Phoebe Putney Health System on Tuesday reported the total number of deaths has surpassed 100 at 101, with five additional deaths over the previous 24 hours at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany. There have been 22 deaths during the coronavirus crisis at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center and 79 in Albany.
Over the past seven weeks, 2,266 patients have tested positive for the coronavirus, and there have been 4,578 negative test results. Of those who tested positive, 1,694 have recovered, either at home or in the hospital.
As of Tuesday, a total of 114 COVID-19-positive Dougherty County residents had died, Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said. Fowler’s numbers include county residents who died at Phoebe or at a residence or hospital in another city. Phoebe’s numbers include those who have died at its facilities in Albany, Americus and Sylvester.
On Tuesday, there were 73 Covid-19 patients hospitalized in Albany and 20 in Americus.
With the opening on Sunday of a testing center for all residents of Dougherty and other counties, the region has a unique opportunity, Cohilas said. Not only will it allow residents to get tested at no cost, it also will give a picture of how prevalent the disease remains in the community and assist health professionals in learning more about its transmission.
The testing site at 100 Mercer Ave., behind the Albany Civic Center, will be staffed by Georgia National Guard personnel and will be open from 2-6 p.m. seven days a week. Residents wishing to be tested are asked to call the Augusta University COVID-19 hotline at (706) 721-2852 prior to arrival, but registration is not required. A cellphone app also is available by searching for UA Health ExpressCare.
Those tested should receive results within two days, officials said.
“This is a safe environment to get information and to get tested,” Cohilas said. “(It’s) very important information, and I would ask people to take advantage of this service.”
The data gleaned from testing will help the community in gauging where it is in the recovery process and determining when it is safe to re-open more businesses, he said.
The community’s embrace of social distancing and sheltering in place has been the driving force behind the decline in new cases of the coronavirus, Dr. Steven Kitchen, Phoebe’s chief medical officer, said, but it is important to continue those measures.
“There is still plenty of community transmission at this time, but the number of new cases has flattened out,” he said. “I want to tell you that the favorable trends have only occurred at the tremendous measures the leadership in your community has taken to (slow) the rate of infection.
“My request to you today is to continue those measures that have caused the rate to decrease the last few weeks.”
With the re-opening of businesses, Kitchen encouraged residents to take “personal responsibility” to continue social distancing, including wearing a face mask in public and keeping a distance of at least 6 feet from others. People also should thoroughly wash their hands regularly, use hand sanitizer and avoid touching the eyes, nose and mouth, as well as avoid congregating in groups.
