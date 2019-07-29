ATLANTA -- After a competitive selection process, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has selected Dominion Voting Systems to implement its new verified paper ballot system. Implementation of the new secure voting system will start immediately and be in place and fully operational for the March 24 Presidential Preference Primary.
“Elections security is my top priority,” Raffensperger said in a news release. “We look forward to working with national and local elections security experts to institute best practices and continue to safeguard all aspects of physical and cybersecurity in an ever-changing threat environment.”
The Georgia Secretary of State's office has already partnered with the Department of Homeland Security and private cybersecurity companies to provide network monitoring, cyber-hygiene scanning, and cybersecurity assessments. Many Georgia counties have also partnered with DHS to provide physical security assessments of their election offices.
“We are honored to partner with the state of Georgia to deliver a best-in-class system that is fully adaptable to state needs,” Dominion CEO John Poulous said. “Election officials and voters alike can be assured they are using the most modern, accessible and security-focused system on the market today, with paper ballots for every vote cast to ease auditing and ensure confidence in results.”
State elections officials said they welcome the heightened security.
“As Election director my job is to make sure every voter has a positive experience,” Rockdale County Elections Supervisor Cynthia Willingham said. “We are grateful to the secretary of state for the new system and will ensure every voter is able to efficiently and accurately cast their ballot.”