Company with ties to GOP megadonor and longtime friend of Justice Thomas had business before Supreme Court

Republican megadonor Harlan Crow sits for a photograph at the Old Parkland estate offices in Dallas in 2015.

 Chris Goodney/Bloomberg/Getty Images

A company related to Republican megadonor Harlan Crow, a longtime friend of Clarence Thomas who paid for lavish trips for the Supreme Court justice and his wife, had business before the Supreme Court in the mid-2000s, records show.

Crow's name does not appear in a caption of the case, which concerned a dispute related to a copyrighted architectural drawing, and his office said neither Crow nor his company were involved in the matter or discussed it with Thomas.

