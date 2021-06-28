ALBANY -- A Pinciana Avenue resident who complained to the Dougherty County Commission earlier this year about problems in his neighborhood related to a personal care home was back on Monday looking for answers.
Paul Murray, who spoke to commissioners about three months ago, said during his presentation Monday that the house next to his, which serves as a care home for adults with behavioral health issues, had been better until the previous weekend.
During his initial presentation Murray told commissioners that the residents sometimes roamed through the neighborhood and had rifled through some residents’ mail boxes.
That problem has abated, Murray said, but on Friday there was a large number of cars that spilled off the property.
“I thought it was fixed,” he said during an interview with The Herald outside the meeting chambers after his presentation. “I even talked with the manager of the place. … And then there was this last Friday.
“There were 12 cars parked. One of them was almost behind my driveway. If I’d have backed out, I probably would have hit it.”
Three of the cars were parked in the rear of the residence, while the others were parked in the front, he said. The home is licensed for up to four residents.
A recent refinancing of his house was disappointing in that the amount was short of what he anticipated, and Murray said he couldn’t help but wonder whether the impact of having the home in the area was a possible explanation.
“When I moved there 38 years ago, it was a very nice place,” Murray said of the neighborhood in the Radium Springs area. “It was mostly retired military.”
Since that time, the community has been hit by floods, a 2017 tornado and Hurricane Michael.
“After the flood the community changed,” he said.
When Murray appeared earlier this year, Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas requested an investigation on the care home and report within 60 days.
The county contracts with the city of Albany to provide Code Enforcement services, and that office has had personnel turnover during the ensuing period, Cohilas said on Monday. He requested that county staff give a report on the situation at the next commission meeting in two weeks.
“Mr. Murray is laying out a very reasoned argument,” he said. “I (also) think we need someone with the county who understands what are the rules, what it is they are doing.”
The county also should do a better job of making sure that group home operators are following the rules, Cohilas said.
“I’m not saying group care homes are not a need in the county, but not smack dab in the middle of a neighborhood,” Commissioner Russell Gray, who said a search of the home operator indicated it was based in Illinois, said. “That sense of community is being (ruined) by absentee -- call them disruptors. I do look at Code Enforcement as having a major mission to look at this.
“I really do think Albany and Dougherty County should put their foot down to anybody who does not want to be a good neighbor to the community and the neighborhood where they’re located.”
