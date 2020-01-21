ALBANY -- Efforts to collect information utilized by the U.S. Census Bureau kicked off this week, but most residents of the United States and its territories who don’t live in frozen Alaska have a couple of more months before they'll be asked to report.
Toksook Bay, Alaska, was ground zero for launching the Census on Tuesday, as the count begins in those vast expanses because travel in the region is made difficult in March and April by melting ice and snow that disrupts air and boat transportation, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
No fooling, responses in Georgia and most of the country are not due until on or before April 1. Residents who do not meet that deadline can expect a knock on their door from workers hired to track down households from which no response is received.
Local officials are gearing up for the effort to ensure that as many people are counted as possible.
The count of the nation’s residents that is required every 10 years is used to determine the distribution of state and federal tax dollars and in drawing election district boundaries, so making sure everyone is counted is important, said Paul Forgey, director of Planning and Development Services for the city of Albany and Dougherty County.
Estimates are that one person accounts for about $20,000 in annual funding per year, so each person not counted means the loss of $200,000 to a community over a 10-year period, said Forgey, who also is heading up the Albany-Dougherty Complete Count Committee.
“It’s going to mean hundreds (of dollars) in a community for those who are not counted,” he said. “Whether it’s $200,000 or $2 million, you’re missing out.
“We want to make sure we get everything we should. The citizens are paying taxes, so we want to make sure they’re counted.”
Electoral districts also are drawn based on population, so making sure everyone is counted is important to ensure residents are adequately represented in federal and state government bodies.
“We want to make sure we’re accurately counted,” Forgey said “Otherwise we could lose representation.”
The Complete Count Committee has been meeting monthly since summer 2019, and its efforts will be driven toward educating the public about the Census and why it is important, Forgey said.
“And to reach out to the hard-to-count population to make sure they know the Census is important and it’s safe,” he said.
Some people in the community may be suspicious about how Census information is used, for example.
“The data can’t be used for any purposes of getting in trouble,” Forgey said. “It can’t be used by law enforcement. Hard-to-count populations generally are low-income or foreign-born.
“We have talked to people who have been identified as community leaders in their communities because we want people from these communities who are trusted to give the message.”
The group could use more contacts in the Latino community, Forgey said.
Interest in the committee was strong initially but has dropped somewhat, he added. The hope is that interest will pick up as time for the count draws closer.
One difference in 2020 is that this year’s Census is available online, and the majority of respondents are expected to submit their answers using that method. That means they can use laptops and cellphones instead of filling out and mailing forms.
“It will be painless and quick,” Forgey said.
One of the tasks of the local committee is keeping the Census Bureau informed on new housing that did not exist 10 years ago and new residents in the community.
In addition, the committee will do some marketing to get the word out to residents.
“We had floats in both the (Albany State University) homecoming and Christmas parades,” Forgey said. “We have discussed radio spots.”
Reaching out to the school system and libraries also will play a role. Children can share information with their parents that they learn at those locations.
“We’re going to do events with libraries in schools,” Forgey said. “We’re going to do what we can with the Complete Count Committee. We want to have better numbers than we did 10 years ago.”
