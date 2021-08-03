ALBANY — A proposal to the Albany City Commission Tuesday for a sports complex at Chehaw Park piqued elected officials’ interest, and the idea could be referred to a consultant drafting a comprehensive recreation plan for the city.
Dramoski Franklin, Foy Shemwell and Aly Joslin, who are involved in youth sports in various capacities and have been involved in discussions about a Chehaw sports complex, made the presentation during a Tuesday commission work session
The plan calls for six baseball/softball fields and two multi-use fields for football, soccer and lacrosse on 15 acres. Motivation for the initiative includes getting more young people involved in sports and creating a facility that could host tournaments and competition with teams from other cities.
“The kids will be more apt to play if there were a hub, a central location for several different sports,” Shemwell said.
Other cities that have built similar facilities include Columbus and Warner Robins in Georgia and Dothan, Ala., he said.
“They have seen significant success in participation locally and regionally,” Shemwell said.
Initial cost estimates for the facility are $4.5 million.
Soccer is a sport growing in popularity, but Albany has a lack of places for children to play the game, said Joslin, who is athletic director and soccer coach at Deerfield-Windsor School.
“The growth of soccer is difficult right now because of the lack of facilities,” he said. “We have a lot of Albany families who travel to Tifton to play on soccer fields.”
Having multiple fields at the same location would make it easier for families with children of different ages and who play different sports by offering a central location, he said.
Commissioners spoke favorably about the proposal, but some offered ideas for a different location that would be more convenient to all Albany residents.
“This is something we need to incorporate into our recreation master plan,” Mayor Bo Dorugh said. “I appreciate you working with the youth, but $4.5 million is a lot of money.”
A future sales tax referendum would be the likely mechanism for funding a sports facility if the commission decides to build one.
“I’d like to say I’m excited about this,” Commissioner Bob Langstaff said. “I think Albany has missed the boat by not having something like that. I think we have missed out on tournaments.”
In other business, the commission:
♦ Heard a report from Interim City Manager Steven Carter about a Wal-Mart proposal to procure solar renewable energy credits by purchasing power through the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia, of which the city is a member.
♦ Was notified by Albany Fire Chief Cedric Scott that the National Weather Service has designated Albany and Dougherty County as a storm-ready community.
♦ Heard a report on rental and utility assistance programs available to residents who have been impacted by COVID-19.
