Choral students at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College rehearse with ABAC choral and applied voice faculty member Marti Schert prior to their First Tuesday performance.

 Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON – Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College will host “A Night of Broadway” Tuesday night during the season’s final First Tuesday Concert Series.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. at Howard Auditorium.

