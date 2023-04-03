TIFTON – Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College will host “A Night of Broadway” Tuesday night during the season’s final First Tuesday Concert Series.
The concert will begin at 7 p.m. at Howard Auditorium.
“The Broadway Night program is unique in that it features our voice majors currently studying at ABAC and our ABAC music alumni who are professionals in the field of voice performance and choral education,” Marti Schert, ABAC's choral and applied voice faculty member, said.
This annual review of the music of Broadway has been performed for a packed house for the last 19 years. Solo selections and duets will be featured from the recent Broadway Shows "Hamilton," "Wicked" and "Heathers," as well as audience favorites such as "Grease," "Into The Woods," and the beloved classics "The Music Man," "Showboat" and "Porgy and Bess."
ABAC students A'Zaya Hill, Dontavious Bell, Emilie Andrews, Easton Mayo and Ashton Fulp, will perform alongside regional professional artists Briana Rogers, Natalie Shell, Jake Alley, Kezia Larry, Kyle Robinson, Terrence Gibson and Erica Humbert King, with Gina Lawhon as the accompanist.
The First Tuesday Concert Series is in its 20th season and features regional professional artists on the first Tuesday of each month during the academic year. Each event is free and open to the public with no ticket required. For more information about the series, visit www.artsatabac.com/first-tuesdays.