Johnny Isakson

Johnny Isakson

ATLANTA — Two Atlanta-area Veterans Affairs buildings are being renamed for two former U.S. senators from Georgia who served as long-time advocates for America’s veterans.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed two bills last week that authorized renaming the VA Regional Office in Decatur for the late Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson and the VA Medical Center in Atlanta for former Democratic Sen. Max Cleland, who died late last year.

Recommended for you

Tags