WASHINGTON -- Here's a look at how Georgia's members of Congress voted over the previous week.
There were no key votes in the House this week.
SENATE VOTES:
APPEALS COURT JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of John Z. Lee to be a judge on the U.S. Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals. Lee, a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois since 2012, was previously a private practice lawyer in Chicago and, in the early 1990s, a Justice Department lawyer. A supporter, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said of Lee: "During his time on the bench, he always applied the law to the facts before him in an even-handed and fair fashion." The vote, on Sept. 7, was 50 yeas to 44 nays.
NOT VOTING: Ossoff D-GA
YEAS: Warnock D-GA
SECOND APPEALS COURT JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Andre Mathis to be a judge on the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals. Mathis has been a private practice lawyer in Memphis, Tenn., since 2007. A supporter, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., called Mathis "a person of outstanding credentials and integrity to serve the community that raised him." The vote, on Sept. 8, was 48 yeas to 47 nays.
