Georgia delegation congressional voting

U.S. Congress

 Special Photo

WASHINGTON -- Here's a look at how Georgia's members of Congress voted over the previous week.

Along with the week's roll call votes, the Senate also passed: the Justice for Jana Elementary Act (S. 418) to provide financial assistance to schools impacted by radioactive contaminants; and a resolution (S. Res. 175) recognizing the 70th anniversary of the signing of the Mutual Defense Treaty between the U.S. and the Republic of Korea.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More News