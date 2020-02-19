TIFTON – Republican U.S. Congressman Austin Scott announced Wednesday upcoming mobile office hours. During these events, staff from Scott’s District Office will be able to offer constituents individual assistance with a number of federal issues, including Medicare, Social Security, immigration and passports, the IRS and veterans' benefits.
Scott's staff encourages those who have questions on various issues to come by any time during these hours and meet privately with staff members. Call Scott’s Tifton office at (229) 396-5175 for questions regarding an upcoming mobile office visit. Times and locations of the visits are:
Tuesday, March 10
Moultrie, 9:30-11:30 a.m.
Moultrie Colquitt County Library
204 Fifth St. SE
--
Sylvester, 2-4 p.m.
Margaret Jones Library
205 East Pope St.
--
Wednesday, March 11
McRae, 10-11:30 a.m.
Telfair County Library
101 West College St.
--
Fitzgerald, 2-4 p.m.
Ben Hill County Library
123 North Main St.
--
Thursday, March 12
Nashville, 9:30-11:30 a.m.
Carrie Dorsey Perry Memorial Library
315 West Marion Ave.
--
Adel, 2-4 p.m.
Cook County Library
213 East Second St.
