WASHINGTON – Congressman Sanford D. Bishop Jr., D-Ga., helped secure $1 million in funds for the Phoebe Putney Health System in Albany to purchase two mobile clinics.
These clinics will be part of the Mobile Medical Units Program to help improve rural health care in southwest Georgia. The funding is part of the Fiscal Year 2022 Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, which was approved by the House Appropriations Committee. The full U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote on the bill in the coming weeks.
“Across the country, rural health care has experienced an even greater strain during the COVID pandemic,” Bishop said. “Mobile medical units are crucial to delivering care to rural residents. This initiative at Phoebe Putney Health System will improve access to quality care for Albany and its surrounding communities by reaching many thousands of people and addressing health care challenges like diabetes, low birth weight and behavioral health.”
Phoebe Health System CEO Scott Steiner said the mobile wellness units are part of Phoebe’s plan to provide access to health care, especially in rural communities throughout the region.
“Phoebe’s mobile wellness clinics are a vital part of our strategy to increase access to primary, specialty and preventive care for people throughout rural southwest Georgia,” Steiner said. “Since our first two clinics hit the roads in March, they have visited dozens of locations and served hundreds of people. Two new units will allow us to expand to additional areas and bring care to far more people.
“We are exceedingly grateful to Rep. Bishop for his efforts to secure this funding, which will have a direct and positive impact on the health and well-being of rural south Georgians.”
