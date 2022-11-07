okefenokee.jpg

A digital ad running on social media refers to $40,000 in campaign contributions Gov. Brian Kemp has received from executives with Alabama-based Twin Pines Minerals, which wants to mine near the Okefenokee Swamp.

 File Photo: Tara Fletcher

ATLANTA -- The group Georgia Conservation Voters (GCV) is running a digital ad calling attention to a controversial proposal to mine titanium near the Okefenokee Swamp.

The 18-second ad, which is appearing on Facebook and Instagram, shows video footage of the Okefenokee with a written script describing the importance of the swamp and the potential harm a nearby mine could wreak on wildlife, the environment and tourism. It features an instrumental music track but no narration.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News