Dozens of student-athletes in Georgia girls sports joined state Rep. Phillip Singleton, center, in supporting his bill banning transgender participation during the 2022 legislative session.

 Special Photo: Beau Evans

ATLANTA — A conservative public policy organization has launched an ad campaign praising Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and state Sen. Burt Jones, the GOP nominee for lieutenant governor, for backing legislation aimed at transgender athletes.

The Republican-controlled General Assembly passed the “Save Girls Sports” measure this year as part of a larger bill that also prohibits the teaching of certain “divisive concepts,” primarily about race in public schools.

