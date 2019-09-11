Constitution Day ceremony at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College on Friday

TIFTON — Attorney and minister Chris Solomon will speak at the Constitution Day ceremony at 2 p.m. on Friday in the Chapel of All Faiths on the campus of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
Sponsored by the ABAC Department of History and Political Science and the ABAC Student Government Association, the event is open to the public.
ABAC has a natural tie to the annual celebration of Constitution Day, which will be recognized on Tuesday, because Abraham Baldwin, the namesake for the institution, was one of only two Georgia signers of the historic document 232 years ago on Sept. 17, 1787 in Philadelphia.
When the 39 men signed the Constitution, they set the stage for a quality of life in America that still exists today. The Constitution is the oldest and shortest national constitution in existence.
William Few was the only other Georgia signer of the 4,543-word document.
Baldwin was born on Nov. 22, 1754 in Guilford, Conn., the son of a blacksmith. He enrolled at Yale College at the age of 14 and completed his degree in 1772. He studied theology and stayed at Yale as a tutor until 1779. He later served on George Washington’s staff as a chaplain during the Revolutionary War.
When the Revolutionary War was over, Baldwin began a study of law. After being admitted to the bar, he moved to Georgia in 1783 to set up a law practice near Augusta.
Georgia Gov. Lyman Hall asked Baldwin to develop an education plan for Georgia on both the secondary and post-secondary level. One year later, Baldwin was elected to the Georgia House of Assembly, and in 1787 he represented Georgia as a member of the Constitutional Convention.
Baldwin later became the first president of the University of Georgia. He also served in the United States House of Representatives and in the U.S. Senate. A colorful panel depicting his career is a key part of the ABAC history exhibit in the Tift Hall administration building.