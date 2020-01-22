ALBANY – Construction is underway on the new emergency transport helipad at Phoebe’s main campus. The helipad is being built on the top level of the parking garage adjacent to the emergency center. Construction should be complete in a few weeks. Phoebe expects to begin using the new helipad to transport patients on Feb. 20, following a series of test landings and takeoffs.
This week, crews are using a large crane to lift steel beams onto the top of the parking deck. The location of the crane requires that traffic on W. 4th Ave. be briefly detoured or reduced to one lane at times. Safety crews are on site to direct traffic. While construction is impacting parking for a limited number of Phoebe employees, there is no impact on parking for the public.
Currently, helicopters land a block away from the main emergency center in the athletic field behind Phoebe Healthworks. The new helipad will provide more efficient and effective transport of emergency patients, and it is an important step in Phoebe’s ongoing effort to earn state designation as a Level II Trauma Center.
(0) comments
